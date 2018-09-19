A New York state man said a broken ATM at his usual store led to his winning a $3 million lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the New York Lottery

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A New York state man said a broken ATM sparked a series of events that led to his winning a $3 million lottery jackpot.

Daniel Grinnell, 50, of Rochester, told New York Lottery officials he was planning to buy some lottery tickets at his usual store, the Fastrac in Rochester, but the ATM was out of order.

Grinnell said he went to a second store, where he withdrew some money and bought some scratch-off tickets.

"I took out $40, bought some tickets and won $27," Grinnell said.

Grinnell said he decided to test his luck and went back to the Fastrac to buy more tickets from a Lottery vending machine. He said he scratched off the new tickets, which included a $3,000,000 Money Clip ticket, in his car.

The ticket turned out to be a $3 million top prize winner.

"I was in disbelief. I checked the ticket about 100 times. I immediately signed it and put it away," Grinnell said.

The winner collected a $1,558,576 lump sum payment after tax withholdings.

Grinnell said he is planning to buy a house and take care of his son with his newfound fortune.