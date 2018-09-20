A Maryland couple won a $20,000 Keno jackpot right after learning they needed an expensive part to repair their truck. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple said they were overcome with relief when they won a $20,000 lottery prize just after learning they needed an expensive truck repair.

Heather and Charles Stephens of St. Mary's County told Maryland Lottery officials they were feeling despondent after discovering a part they needed to repair Charles' truck would be more expensive than expected.

The couple said they decided to stop on the way home from the auto parts store to play a few rounds of Keno at the Hermanville Mobil in Lexington Park.

Charles said he filled out the Keno card and gave it to Heather.

"I just didn't feel like playing it so I gave it to her and it came up a winner; good thing she's my wife," Charles said.

The couple added the Super Bonus multiplier feature to the three-draw ticket and played the numbers 8, 14, 26, 34, 45, 56, 68 and 74, earning a $20,000 jackpot.

"My first reaction was to go online and screenshot the results and compare them about a million times before I believed it," Heather said.

The couple said the first order of business with their windfall is to repair Charles' truck, which he needs for his hauling and trucking business. The couple said some of the money will also go toward an extra-special night out to celebrate their fifth anniversary.