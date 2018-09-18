Oblivious man had $50,000 Powerball ticket for 3 months

A Delaware man said he didn't realize his Powerball ticket was a $50,000 winner until he checked the numbers three months later. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Delaware man who won a $50,000 Powerball jackpot was unaware of his winning status until he read an article in the news three months later.

The 69-year-old Ellendale man told Delaware Lottery officials he read a news article about an unclaimed $50,000 prize from the June 13 drawing and realized he had tickets he hadn't checked.

"I took them in to have the cashier check them," the man said. "She said I was a winner, but joked that the winning amount was too much to tell me right there in the store."

The man said he was shocked to discover he had been holding on to the $50,000 ticket for three months.

"I was in disbelief," the man said. "I play every Wednesday and Saturday morning when I stop for coffee."

The winner said he has plans for his winnings.

"I plan to pay off some bills and put some in the bank. I'll also spend some of it on an old car I've been fixing up," he said.