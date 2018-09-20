Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in an Arkansas neighborhood has been spotted repeatedly climbing onto the roofs of buildings and vehicles in the area.

Cheryal Arvin said the goat was first spotted in the Rogers area about six weeks ago and has taken up residence in a wooded area behind a business owned by Phil Swope.

Arvin, who has made repeated attempts to capture the animal, said the goat was first seen wearing a collar, but no one in the area has reported a goat escaped or missing.

Swope said the goat has become a frequent sight around his business, often approaching people or climbing on his rooftop or the tops of vehicles in his parking lot.

"Just interacts with people. Lately it's been on vehicles, and we've spotted it on the roof a few times," Swope told KNWA-TV.

Arvin said she is hoping someone will be able to capture the goat without harming it and bring it to her farm.

"I've already had one gentleman out here who knew how to handle goats and he tried to rope her but she ran back in the woods and you can't rope a goat in the woods," Arvin said.

Swope said police have been called on the goat numerous times, but the animal always gives them the slip.

The City of Rogers issued a statement to KARK-TV explaining why animal control officers haven't been instructed to capture the goat.

"The City of Rogers cannot take in animals that we can not safely house," the statement said. "Our staff is equipped to capture and shelter dogs and cats and has live traps available to residents for small rodents. We work with additional wildlife resources when we encounter larger animals."