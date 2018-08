Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A wild goat with an impressive horn spread escaped the heat of the Austrian summer by wandering into a sporting goods store.

A video filmed inside the store in Tyrol shows the long-horned goat wandering the aisles near the front door of the sporting goods store.

The friendly goat approaches shoppers and even accepts some pats on the head from the people inside the store.

The filmer is eventually able to lure the goat back to the outdoors.