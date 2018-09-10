Escaped goat wanders Minnesota town

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota are asking residents to keep a look out for an escaped goat that has been spotted wandering neighborhoods.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that the goat has been spotted wandering local neighborhoods and some residents managed to catch the gruff trespasser in photos.

Police said they are attempting to capture the goat and figure out where it escaped from.

"If you know who the goat belongs to and where he belongs, please let us know," the department said.