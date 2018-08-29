Escaped goat wanders through Virginia town

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- An escaped goat went wandering through a Virginia town and ended up in the parking lot of a county building.

Henrico County Recreation & Parks said the goat went wandering through Henrico on Tuesday morning before workers spotted it in the parking lot of the Eastern Henrico County Community Center.

"Never a dull moment," officials wrote in a Facebook post. "We've got an escaped goat at Eastern Henrico Rec Center. Staff are working on returning him home."

Recreation & Parks officials said they have identified someone they believe to be the wandering goat's owner and Animal Control is working on returning the animal to its home.