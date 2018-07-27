Home / Odd News

Police capture escaped kangaroo that jumped into pool

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 27, 2018 at 1:11 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 27 (UPI) -- Police in Germany captured a runaway kangaroo after the wayward marsupial that fled from officers and ended up in a resident's pool.

Rhine-Westphalia Police said officers were called to a Dortmund neighborhood on a report of a white kangaroo running loose and they arrived to find the animal hopping through gardens.

Two officers chased the kangaroo, which was able to elude them until it ended up jumping into a resident's pool.

Police were able to fish the soggy marsupial out of the water and return it to its owner, who revealed the kangaroo escaped when one of its roommates, a goat, used its head to break through a section of fence.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Man buys $600 worth of lottery tickets, wins $10,000 Man buys $600 worth of lottery tickets, wins $10,000
Zoo accused of painting donkeys to look like zebras Zoo accused of painting donkeys to look like zebras
Black bear charges at tourist snapping photos Black bear charges at tourist snapping photos
Swimming rattlesnake slithers onto family's boat Swimming rattlesnake slithers onto family's boat
Japanese company to launch wedding plaques into space Japanese company to launch wedding plaques into space
Photos