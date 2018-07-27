Police capture escaped kangaroo that jumped into pool

July 27 (UPI) -- Police in Germany captured a runaway kangaroo after the wayward marsupial that fled from officers and ended up in a resident's pool.

Rhine-Westphalia Police said officers were called to a Dortmund neighborhood on a report of a white kangaroo running loose and they arrived to find the animal hopping through gardens.

Two officers chased the kangaroo, which was able to elude them until it ended up jumping into a resident's pool.

Police were able to fish the soggy marsupial out of the water and return it to its owner, who revealed the kangaroo escaped when one of its roommates, a goat, used its head to break through a section of fence.