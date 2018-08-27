Sheriff's deputies in California conducted a traffic stop and discovered 800 pounds of stolen lemons in a man's car. Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office said deputies conducting a traffic stop arrested a man found to be transporting 800 pounds of stolen lemons.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said Thermal Station Deputies assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team were investigating a string of recent agricultural thefts when they conducted the traffic stop Friday.

The sheriff's office said Los Angeles resident Dioncio Fierros, 69, was found to be transporting about 800 pounds of freshly picked lemons that had been illegally taken from a nearby farm.

Fierros was booked into the Indio Jail on a charge of theft of agricultural products.