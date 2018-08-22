Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts golf course shared video of a golfer's ball being stolen from the green by a mischievous fox.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows a golfer hitting his ball onto a green at the Springfield County Club while a pair of foxes watch from nearby.

The ball comes to a rest near the hole and one of the foxes, possibly mistaking the golf ball for a delicious egg, runs over to scoop the ball up in its mouth and trot away.

"If your ball has mysteriously disappeared over the past month.........we think we know why!" the post said.