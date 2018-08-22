Authorities in South Carolina said a thief at a pet store shoved a red-tail boa constrictor into his pants. Photo by sipa/Pixabay.com

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said a man stole a red-tail boa constrictor from a pet store by shoving the snake down his pants.

The Florence Police Department said security camera footage recorded a man, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, walking into the unidentified pet store Aug. 10 and heading for the area where the snakes are kept.

The store owner told police he heard a noise that he initially thought to be a rat moving inside a cage, but the suspect soon started to act suspiciously and hurried out of the store.

The owner reviewed the security camera footage and saw the man shoving the snake down his pants.

"It is very unusual," Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt told The State.

Brandt said it was a "very odd occurrence" for an animal to be stolen from an area pet store.

"Only goods, not pets have been reported stolen," Brandt said of previous crimes reported at the stores.

The suspect is being sought on a larceny charge.