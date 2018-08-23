Stolen topiary dog returned to bakery badly damaged

A post shared by The Fly-Colored Asian (@unbelievablekim) on Aug 21, 2018 at 5:11pm PDT

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A New York bakery owner said the thieves behind the disappearance of her topiary dog returned the item under cover of night.

Kim Vann, owner of Bakery on Bergen in Brooklyn, posted a video to Instagram showing a woman kicking the topiary dog outside of the business before picking it up and walking away.

The footage went viral and Vann later posted a second video showing a man dressed in all black leaving a garbage bag containing the badly damaged dog outside the bakery under cover of night.

Vann said the dog, which she named Peabody, was badly damaged.

The bakery owner said the woman who took Peabody sent her an apologetic message, but she isn't in a rush to forgive the thief.

"If you were really apologizing, it would be face-to-face," Vann told Patch, "not returning it like thieves in the night."

She said police are investigating the incident.