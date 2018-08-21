Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Police in California said they arrested a man accused of tunneling his way into a store for an attempted burglary.

The La Verne Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Inland Dairy Store just after 4 a.m. and discovered a tunnel had been carved into a wall.

Rudy Mindiola of Pomona was found hiding from police inside the store. He was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Police said they found some stolen property, a mask and burglary tools stashed outside the store.

Mindiola was released on $20,000 bond.