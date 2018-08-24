Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri teen's school photos are going viral after the green shirt he wore on picture day blended in with the photographer's green screen.

Laurel Hutsell said in a Facebook post that her son, Carter, wore a green shirt for his seventh grade picture day, and he came home concerned that the photographer was using green screen effects.

Hutsell said she thought "maybe they will be OK," but when the sample proofs came back Carter appeared as a floating head due to the green screen backgrounds projecting onto his shirt.

"At least his hair and smile were on point!" Hutsell wrote.

Inter State Studio, the studio behind the now-viral photos, said the proofs don't go through a human proofing process to allow for a quick turnaround time. The studio said "floating head" incidents like Carter's occasionally happen, but the photos can be fixed for the final product.