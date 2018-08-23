Escaped goats captured at New Mexico laundromat

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in New Mexico captured a pair of goats that authorities said kept wandering into a laundromat.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Chandler and Lucero responded Tuesday to a report of two goats wandering around Justa Laundry in Kirtland.

The post said the goats repeatedly wandered into the business before being chased out.

The deputies were able to capture the goats and return them to their owner, the sheriff's office said.