Aug. 20 (UPI) -- New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said police were summoned to a stretch of tracks in Brooklyn to apprehend a pair of wandering goats.
The MTA said on its official NYC Subway Twitter account that a pair of apparently escaped goats wandered onto the N line tracks Monday morning in Brooklyn.
Officials said service was not interrupted and N line trains were moved to the D line tracks to give the goats space.
Police were called to the scene and apprehended the goats just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Southbound N trains are running on the D line from 36 St to Coney Island Stillwell Av while the NYPD safely retrieve goats from the tracks. pic.twitter.com/oDy0KVk6PL— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018