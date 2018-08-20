Aug. 20 (UPI) -- New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said police were summoned to a stretch of tracks in Brooklyn to apprehend a pair of wandering goats.

The MTA said on its official NYC Subway Twitter account that a pair of apparently escaped goats wandered onto the N line tracks Monday morning in Brooklyn.

Officials said service was not interrupted and N line trains were moved to the D line tracks to give the goats space.

Police were called to the scene and apprehended the goats just before 2 p.m. Monday.