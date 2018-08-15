Aug. 15 (UPI) -- More than 20 goats bound for a New York slaughterhouse were spotted grazing at the side of a Brooklyn road after escaping from a truck.

Witnesses said the goats broke out of a trailer attached to a pickup truck that was parked near the Vivero Primos halal market in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The market's owner, Ali Saeed, said the goats were rounded up by a witness and brought to his store.

"A neighbor came over and said to me, 'I caught your goats.' I thought he was joking. I said, 'All right thank you.' He said, 'I'd like a free chicken,'" Saeed told the New York Post. "Now I'll have to give him one."

Saeed said the driver didn't mention anything to him about the escaped goats.

"I saw the driver this morning and he didn't say anything to me. Stupid guy," Saeed said. "I don't know why he would come here at four in the morning when we open at eight."

Ciaran Flanagan, who tweeted a photo of the goats grazing at the side of the road, said the driver of the truck was asleep.

"The street [was] covered in goats. The driver was knocked out asleep. I was banging on the window but he wasn't waking up. The goats were across the street from their trailer," he said. "I called the police ... They got him up."