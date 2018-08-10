Trending Stories

Dust devil carries dirt column across California road
Displaced bees swarm pump at Michigan gas station
Harlem Globetrotter sinks shot from airplane over New Jersey
Alligator snaps at dog on South Carolina bridge
Passengers on leaky train use umbrellas to deflect rain

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Denmark considers Nord Stream 2 permits
Demonstrators halt plan to demolish massive mosque in China
50 Cent, Lil Wayne read Mean Tweets on 'Kimmel'
Kylie Jenner goes blonde for 21st birthday party
Lockheed awarded contract for HIMARS missiles for Romania
 
Back to Article
/