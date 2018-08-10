Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey were called to handle an unusual situation when more than 75 goats and sheep escaped from a livestock auction.

The Hackettstown Police Department said officers were called about 9:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Hackettstown Livestock Auction, where dozens of animals were reported to have escaped.

"It was determined that an unsecured gate was pushed open allowing more than 75 goats and sheep to escape," police said.

Police and bystanders rounded up about 50 of the animals Wednesday and a few more were captured Thursday morning. An estimated 10 to 20 goats and sheep were still said to be missing early Friday.

Police said the animals were returned to their pen at the auction site and the gate was secured with some rope.