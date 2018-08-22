Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware license plate bearing the coveted low number "20" sold for $410,000 at an auction in the state.

The black and white Delaware 20 tag was sold at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in an auction hosted by Emmert Auction Associates and Delaware Tag Traders.

John Wakefield, owner of Delaware Tag Traders, said the bidding started at $210,000 and shot up with interest from about six to eight people. The $410,000 final bid was a new record for a two-digit plate, the auction house said.

He said the plate sold to a Sussex County man in his 80s.

Wakefield said low number plates are a local fascination in Delaware.

"Delaware is Delaware," Wakefield told Delmarva Now. "Nobody gets it unless you're in Delaware. It's always been in our history."

He said the 1, 2 and 3 plates belong to the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state respectively. Wakefield said the No. 4 plate could be worth more than $1 million if it ever goes to auction.