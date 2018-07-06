Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay

July 6 (UPI) -- An Ontario man is offering an unusual set of items on eBay -- a McDonald's cheeseburger and fries that spent six years on a shelf.

Dave Alexander posted a listing on the auction website for the 6-year-old burger and fries, which he said were "never eaten" or even refrigerated.

"The fries are stunningly good looking. The fries look like they were purchased this morning," Alexander told CBC Radio's As It Happens program.

"The burger itself has darkened a little bit. The bun is about as hard as a hockey puck, but it looks just like it's brand new cosmetically," he said.

Alexander said he had his daughter buy him the burger and fries on June 6, 2012, so he could put them on a shelf in his home and determine whether rumors that McDonald's food doesn't decompose were mere urban legend.

He said a homemade burger and fries placed next to the fast food items five years ago have been rotting as expected.

"The cheese on the homemade one, especially the french fries, the potatoes, just look like little bits of charcoal right now," he said.

The McDonald's burger and fries started at $22.91 and bids reached $62.65 on Friday with six days remaining in the auction.

"We live in the country and we've never seen a fly land on it. Ever," he said.