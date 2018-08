On 8/2218 an individual was caught on camera, cutting down a political sign on SR 19 in Tavares. Anyone with information on this call, Detective Hauss at 352-343-9529 or Mike.Hauss@lcso.org. Please note, the dates on the camera have no impact as they were never set. pic.twitter.com/AvXBY3NWzD

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are trying to find a man who made an apparent political statement by using a chainsaw to cut down a sign.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office tweeted photos showing the man using a chainsaw to take down a Tavares sign promoting Jason Paynter for the Lake County Clerk of Courts.

The sheriff's office said the vandalism occurred on Wednesday.

Officials are asking members of the public with information on the incident to contact police.