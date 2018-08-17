Witnesses raid brandy from overturned truck

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A truck that overturned while taking a sharp corner in the Philippines spilled hundreds of bottles of brandy, many of which were taken by locals.

Witnesses said the truck overturned while taking a sharp turn on a mountain road in Quezon province and spilled hundreds of bottles of Emperador Brandy into the roadway.

Video from the scene shows drivers and locals grabbing the bottles from the road.

''People who saw what happened casually took a bottle and called for others so they can help with the 'scavenging.' The accident caused commotion and a lot of traffic," a Gumaca Municipal Police spokesman said.

No one was injured in the crash.