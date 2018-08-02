Truck spills bottled water across New Jersey road

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A semi truck flipped onto its side on a busy New Jersey road and spilled hundreds of bottled waters into the roadway.

Authorities in Burlington County said the truck driver lost control just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 206 in Shamong Township, near the Atsion Lake Center.

The truck flipped onto its side and spilled its load of bottled water into the roadway.

Police said they are investigating what led to the driver, who received only minor injuries, losing control of the vehicle.

The road was closed in both directions while crews worked to clear the bottles from the road.