36 yr old male rolls truck spilling 3 tons of animal remains at St John's Rd E in #NorfolkCounty . Road closed. https://t.co/iKMwltXlIm

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ontario police said a truck overturned on a provincial road and spilled three tons of animal carcasses onto the roadway.

West Region Ontario Provincial Police said the driver of the straight truck lost control on westbound St. John's Road, north of Port Dover, and entered the roadside ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The truck spilled three tons of animal remains onto the roadway.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for hours Tuesday evening while crews worked to clean up the spill.