Overturned truck spills sunflower seeds onto highway

July 27 (UPI) -- A ramp between two California highways was blocked when a truck overturned and spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of sunflower seeds into the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo showing the truck flipped onto its side near the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 at the West Grand Avenue on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 in Oakland.

The tweet said the substance spilled from the back of the big rig was over 40,000 pounds of organic sunflower seeds.

CHP Officer Herman Baza said said the driver, who was not injured, may have been going too fast into the turn.

"That's why we have scales and commercial officers who focus on enforcement and make sure vehicles are driving according to the law, so that stuff like this won't happen," Baza told the East Bay Times.

A Caltrans sweeper was summoned to help with the clean-up after the 11:20 a.m. crash. Traffic was diverted along the shoulder of the ramp during the clean-up and a traffic alert was canceled about 4:39 p.m.