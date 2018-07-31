July 31 (UPI) -- A truck crashed and overturned on a Pennsylvania road, causing much of its load of trash to spill out onto the roadway.

Police said the tractor trailer flipped onto its side about 2 p.m. Monday on Route 29 in Luzerne County, near Nanticoke.

The truck's cargo, several hundred pounds of trash, spilled out onto the roadway when the vehicle overturned.

Investigators said it appeared the truck overturned when the driver took a curve at too high of a speed.

The mess was cleaned up and the road was reopened by 11 p.m.