Authorities said traffic was impeded Thursday on California's Highway 101 when a case of nails spilled out into two lanes of the roadway. Photo by cocoparisienne/Pixabay

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Numerous drivers had to pull over on a California highway when a case of nails spilled onto the roadway and damaged their tires.

The California Highway Patrol said multiple vehicles stopped on southbound Highway 101, near the Conejo Grade, so nails could be removed from their tires.

Authorities said the nails, first reported to police about 3:49 p.m., apparently spilled into the two leftmost lanes of the road.

It was unclear how the nails came to be spilled.

Caltrans crews were summoned to the scene to clean up the nails and assist drivers with removing them from their tires.

CHP said the nails were cleaned up by 6 p.m.