Man follows fortune cookie's advice, wins $125,000

A Washington state man said he followed the advice of a fortune cookie and won a $125,000 lottery jackpot. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Washington state man said he followed the advice inside a fortune cookie and won a $125,000 lottery jackpot.

The Vancouver resident told Washington's Lottery officials he discovered three fortunes inside a single cookie recently and decided to follow the advice printed on two of them: "Buy a ticket. All your financial troubles will soon be solved."

The man said he bought a Hit 5 ticket from the Plaid Pantry in Vancouver and initially thought he won $125, but later discovered his jackpot was $125,000.

"Who knew my day would be turned upside down by the message on a fortune cookie?" the man said.

He said he planned to celebrate his win by spending some of the money on a sushi dinner.