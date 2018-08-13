Trending Stories

Montana man finds mountain lion under his SUV
Lottery winner carried ticket in purse for three weeks
More than 700 play hopscotch to break Guinness record
Teacher breaks record by rowing Atlantic in under 40 days
Pizza Museum opens in Chicago, to New York's chagrin

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

W.Va. House votes to impeach 3 Supreme Court judges
HUD seeks to change Obama-era fair housing rule
Michigan woman nearly threw out $50,000 lottery ticket
Bank VP: CEO pushed Manafort loans despite faulty application
Green beret killed by IED in Afghanistan
 
Back to Article
/