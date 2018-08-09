A North Carolina lottery winner said he only chose the winning ticket because the clerk was sold out of his preferred scratch-off. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he'll be taking a cruise for his 50th anniversary after a lack of his favorite lottery tickets led him to a $200,000 jackpot.

Henry Lipsey of Fayetteville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he wasn't having much luck at B&B Bowling Lanes on Monday, so he decided to try his hand at the lottery.

"I'm part of a senior bowling league," Lipsey said. "We didn't win our games, so I decided I might have better luck playing a scratch-off ticket."

Lipsey said he was faced with a choice when he discovered they were out of his preferred ticket, a Crown Jewels scratch-off.

He settled on a Carolina Panther scratch-off and bought two of the tickets.

"I scanned the first ticket and didn't win anything," Lipsey said. "When I scanned the second ticket it said, 'Go to lottery headquarters.' I turned it over and scratched it. When I saw the helmet and the number, I got a big smile on my face. I was a happy camper."

Lipsey, who took home $141,003 after state and federal tax withholdings, said he is going to use the money to treat his wife to a cruise for their 50th anniversary.

"We're going to go to the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands," Lipsey said. "We've been married a long time... I always say, 'Happy wife, happy life.'"