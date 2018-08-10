Lottery winner carried ticket in purse for three weeks

A Michigan lottery winner said she carried her KENO! ticket around in her purse for three weeks before discovering it was a big winner. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said her KENO! lottery ticket spent three weeks in her purse before she discovered it was a $250,000 winner.

The 84-year-old Calhoun County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a ticket for the July 19 KENO! drawing at a Family Fare store in Battle Creek and put it in her purse.

She said it was three weeks before she found the ticket concealed in her bag.

"I buy one KENO! ticket every day," the woman said. "I found this in my purse yesterday and had it scanned at a retailer. They told me I had to go to Lansing, but it never crossed my mind that I might have won $250,000."

"When I got here today they scanned my ticket at the front desk and told me I won $250,000, I broke down in tears. It was so overwhelming," she said.

The woman's ticket matched 10 of the 22 numbers from the KENO! drawing.