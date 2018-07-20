Home / Odd News

California truck crash cooks load of pineapples

July 20, 2018
July 20 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said there were no serious injuries when a truck hauling 70,000 pounds of pineapples crashed and caught fire.

Officer Jesse Rawlins said the driver apparently fell asleep while traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of the Red Bluff rest area, and the semi drove off the road, down an embankment and into a gully between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The truck overturned, spilling most of the fruit, and caused a fire that charred most of the pineapples.

The driver and another man riding in the truck incurred minor injuries, the CHP said.

The flames charred nearby grass, but did not escape the highway median.

A similar incident occurred in May on Interstate 80 in Crockett, Calif. In that incident, the truck that burst into flames was loaded with canned, rather than fresh, pineapples.

