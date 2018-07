July 16 (UPI) -- A traffic camera in China was recording as more than 300 feet of cloth unfurled on the back of a truck and covered the road behind the vehicle.

The video shows the cloth roll unwinding behind the truck on a Suzhou City, Jiangsu province, road and spreading like a carpet behind it.

Investigators were able to identify the truck from the footage and contact the driver.

Police said the driver was unaware he lost the 328-foot length of cloth until they contacted him to return it.