Home / Odd News

Armored truck crash spills coins on Tennessee highway

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 17, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 17 (UPI) -- An armored truck crashed on a stretch of Tennessee interstate and spilled its load of coins into the road's median.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the Garda armored truck crashed Monday in the westbound lanes of Insterstate 40 on the Humphreys County side of Bucksnort and ended up in the highway median.

Photos of the scene tweeted by THP Nashville show a large amount of coins in different denominations piled on the grass.

The THP said two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said all of the coins were recovered by 10 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Truck gradually loses spool of cloth on the road Truck gradually loses spool of cloth on the road
Motorized shopping cart gases up in Tennessee Motorized shopping cart gases up in Tennessee
Virginia man totals $300K car one day after buying it Virginia man totals $300K car one day after buying it
Roadside couch becomes viral spectacle in Florida Roadside couch becomes viral spectacle in Florida
Lottery winner didn't mean to buy $250,000 ticket Lottery winner didn't mean to buy $250,000 ticket