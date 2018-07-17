Armored truck crash spills coins on Tennessee highway

July 17 (UPI) -- An armored truck crashed on a stretch of Tennessee interstate and spilled its load of coins into the road's median.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the Garda armored truck crashed Monday in the westbound lanes of Insterstate 40 on the Humphreys County side of Bucksnort and ended up in the highway median.

Photos of the scene tweeted by THP Nashville show a large amount of coins in different denominations piled on the grass.

The THP said two people were taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said all of the coins were recovered by 10 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.