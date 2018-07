July 13 (UPI) -- A driver on a Mexican road near some railroad tracks captured video of the moment a semi truck stuck on the tracks was struck by an oncoming train.

The video, recorded Monday in Irapuato, Guanajuato, shows the moment the train T-boned the truck as it was stranded across the tracks.

The filmer said the truck had tried to outrun the train, but ended up getting stuck.

Police said the road was closed for more than an hour for cleanup, but no injuries were reported from the crash.