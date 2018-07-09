Home / Odd News

Man rides on outside of New York subway car

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 2:39 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 9 (UPI) -- A shocked strap-hanger on the New York City subway captured video of a daredevil passenger riding outside the train car.

The video, posted to Instagram by Matt Beary, shows the man clinging to the outside of train's doors while it moves through the tunnel.

The passenger hops off the train when it arrives at the next stop.

Beary said the video was filmed aboard the C train, between the Clinton-Washington and Lafayette Avenue stations.

"The woman next to me had her hand over her mouth in shock," Beary told WCBS-TV.

The NYPD said it an investigation has been opened into the incident.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls Animal rescuers note surge in drunken seagull calls
Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay Ontario man selling 6-year-old McDonald's food on eBay
Washington state family rescues drowning fawn Washington state family rescues drowning fawn
Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner Man gave away $50,000 lottery ticket as a non-winner
Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine Shark approaches Coast Guard boat off Maine