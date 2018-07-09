Man rides on outside of New York subway car

July 9 (UPI) -- A shocked strap-hanger on the New York City subway captured video of a daredevil passenger riding outside the train car.

The video, posted to Instagram by Matt Beary, shows the man clinging to the outside of train's doors while it moves through the tunnel.

The passenger hops off the train when it arrives at the next stop.

Beary said the video was filmed aboard the C train, between the Clinton-Washington and Lafayette Avenue stations.

"The woman next to me had her hand over her mouth in shock," Beary told WCBS-TV.

The NYPD said it an investigation has been opened into the incident.