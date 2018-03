March 20 (UPI) -- A befuddled driver on a Chinese road captured video of a roller skater performing a dangerous stunt by road surfing at the back of a bus.

The video, recorded Sunday evening, shows a man on roller skates getting a free ride by clinging to the back of a city bus in Dalian City, Liaoning Province.

"What is he doing?" the filmer can be heard saying in Chinese.

The filmer said the bus-surfer held onto the back of the moving vehicle for more than a minute.