World's largest jigsaw puzzle created in UAE

July 9, 2018
July 9 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates announced it obtained a Guinness World Records title by creating a 12,000-piece jigsaw puzzle.

The Dubai Multi Commodities Center, the government's authority on commodities trade and enterprise, announced it broke a Guinness record by creating the 1.5-acre jigsaw puzzle in the image of UAE founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan.

The puzzle was created to celebrate the Year of Zayed, a nationwide initiative celebrating Zayed's 100th birthday.

The previous record-holding jigsaw puzzle was created in the Netherlands in 2002 and covered an area of about 1.3 acres.

