Muppets fan's collection sets Guinness world record

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 9, 2018 at 10:30 AM
July 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska 16-year-old who owns 1,841 prices of Muppets memorabilia set a Guinness World Record with his collection.

The record-keeping organization said Rhett Safranek, 16, of Merna, holds the record for largest collection of The Muppets memorabilia, which he said began when he was only 2 months old and his parents bought him a set of two The Best of The Muppet Show VHS tapes.

Safranek, who was born in the year The Muppet Show celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere episode, said his parents told him they bought more tapes after seeing how he liked to watch the episodes over and over.

The teenager said his collection includes the VHS tapes, stuffed animals, games, McDonald's Happy Meal toys and objects autographed by "Muppeteer" performers.

Safranek even operates a Twitter account dedicated to his collection, although Guinness said that was not included in the tally of his memorabilia.

