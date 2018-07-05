Golf course breaks Guinness record with 1,163-foot hot dog line

July 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois golf course broke an unusual Guinness World Record by laying 2,496 hot dogs end to end in a 1,163-foot-long line.

Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville celebrated the Fourth of July by lining up one of the holiday's most iconic foods in a 1,163-foot line starting at the tee of one of its holes and nearly reaching the green.

The line bested the previous Guinness World Record holder, a 1,157-foot line of hot dogs created by Japanese company Nakakyushu Kubota.

"There are few things more American than the hot dog, and we decided it is time to bring this record home," said Jimmy Koklas, food and beverage director at Mistwood Golf Club. "As a nation founded on ingenuity and industriousness, we're also very good at lining things up."

The golf course said it is submitting documentation of the event, including drone video footage of the hot dog line, to Guinness for official certification.