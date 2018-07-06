Colorado farmer mows nearly 350 acres for Guinness record

July 6 (UPI) -- A Colorado farmer teamed with his favorite tractor company to mow nearly 350 acres of alfalfa and break a Guinness World Record.

Tate Mesbergen, 24, said he was attending an agricultural trade fair in Germany when he learned a Polish company had set a Guinness World Record by mowing 243 acres of alfalfa in eight hours.

"It's really one of my specialties so I knew I could beat it... so that's how we got started," Mesbergen told KCNC-TV.

Mesenbergen said his property in Greeley didn't have enough alfalfa for the record, so he convinced neighboring farmers Ken and Jamie Starman, Dave Uhrich and Faggerberg Farms to let him use some of their land.

The farmer also contacted tractor company Claas, which assisted with the planning of the record attempt and employed a surveyor to check Mesenbergen's work.

Claas said Mesenbergen mowed 348.67 acres of alfalfa in the eight hour time period. The company said it has submitted the required evidence to Guinness and is confident Mesenbergen is the new record holder.

"We broke it pretty good," Mesenbergen told the Greeley Tribune.