Home / Odd News

Circus dog, owner break Guinness record for leg jumping

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  July 3, 2018 at 10:42 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 3 (UPI) -- A Japanese circus performer and his dog broke the Guinness world record for a dog jumping over a human's leg during a show in Hong Kong.

The Super Wan Wan Circus, an all-dog and human circus troupe based in Fuji, visited Hong Kong for a Chinese New Year Show, where Jack Russell terrier Daifuku and owner Hiroaki Uchida attempted the Guinness record, which was previously set by fellow circus performer Ieyasu, a toy poodle.

Daifuku jumped over Uchida's moving leg 37 times in 30 seconds, besting Ieyasu's record by three jumps.

The canine performers in Super Wan Wan Circus, which include many dogs that were abandoned or rescued from shelters, hold numerous Guinness records, including most dogs skipping on the same rope and most rotations around a human neck by a dog in 30 seconds.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Jack Russell
Trending Stories
Florida girl hides in tree to escape stalking alligator Florida girl hides in tree to escape stalking alligator
Woman reaching into bag of rice finds deadly cobra Woman reaching into bag of rice finds deadly cobra
Shark grabs boater's finger, pulls her into water Shark grabs boater's finger, pulls her into water
Australian biker wins lottery jackpot while in jail Australian biker wins lottery jackpot while in jail
British bus loses roof in crash with low bridge British bus loses roof in crash with low bridge