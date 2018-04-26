Dog crashes three-wheeler cab through wall of phone shop

April 26 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Chinese phone shop were rolling when a dog took control of a three-wheeler cab and crashed through the wall of the business.

The footage, filmed Sunday at a store in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, shows customers and workers quickly darting out of the way as the three-wheeler taxi cab crashes through the wall and store displays.

The vehicle initially appears to be driverless, but witnesses soon discover the cab is occupied -- by a dog.

The cab driver said he had left his dog alone in the vehicle with the engine running and the canine apparently knocked the cab out of park, sending it crashing through the store.