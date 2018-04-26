Home / Odd News

Dog crashes three-wheeler cab through wall of phone shop

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 26, 2018 at 2:21 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 26 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Chinese phone shop were rolling when a dog took control of a three-wheeler cab and crashed through the wall of the business.

The footage, filmed Sunday at a store in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, shows customers and workers quickly darting out of the way as the three-wheeler taxi cab crashes through the wall and store displays.

The vehicle initially appears to be driverless, but witnesses soon discover the cab is occupied -- by a dog.

The cab driver said he had left his dog alone in the vehicle with the engine running and the canine apparently knocked the cab out of park, sending it crashing through the store.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Couple treats wedding guests to 300 McDonald's burgers Couple treats wedding guests to 300 McDonald's burgers
Man told clerk to throw $50,000 Powerball ticket 'in the trash' Man told clerk to throw $50,000 Powerball ticket 'in the trash'
Man crawls under truck to rescue kitten from engine compartment Man crawls under truck to rescue kitten from engine compartment
Police officer apologizes with 'sorry I tased you' cake Police officer apologizes with 'sorry I tased you' cake
Florida police capture pony running loose on the highway Florida police capture pony running loose on the highway