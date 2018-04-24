Home / Odd News

Loose dog and goat found walking together on Minnesota highway

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 24, 2018 at 12:00 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a perplexed and amused trooper detained a loose dog and goat found walking together down a stretch of highway.

The state patrol tweeted Lt. Gordon Shank responded to a loose animal call Saturday near Hastings and arrived to find drivers had contained a dog and a goat found wandering together on Highway 61.

"So, this really happened on Saturday," the state patrol tweeted. "Lt. Shank kept the two pals company until the Humane Society showed up."

The origin of the wandering animals was unclear.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone Monkey snatches selfie-snapping tourist's cellphone
Dad helps son remove loose tooth with crossbow Dad helps son remove loose tooth with crossbow
Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million Lottery ticket forgotten in drawer turns out to be worth $4 million
Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks Man bit by shark after surviving bear, rattlesnake attacks
Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course Alligator eats turtle next to path at Florida golf course