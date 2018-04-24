Loose dog and goat found walking together on Minnesota highway

April 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a perplexed and amused trooper detained a loose dog and goat found walking together down a stretch of highway.

The state patrol tweeted Lt. Gordon Shank responded to a loose animal call Saturday near Hastings and arrived to find drivers had contained a dog and a goat found wandering together on Highway 61.

"So, this really happened on Saturday," the state patrol tweeted. "Lt. Shank kept the two pals company until the Humane Society showed up."

The origin of the wandering animals was unclear.