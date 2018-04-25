Firefighters rescue dog stranded on apartment building ledge

April 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California climbed out on an apartment building ledge to rescue an escaped little dog that ended up stranded.

Witnesses said the Glendale Fire Department responded about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after the small dog was seen running loose on a narrow ledge on the second story of the building.

A video recorded by onlooker Shant Halajian shows a firefighter chasing after the dog and eventually cornering the canine.

The firefighter is able to leash the dog and pick it up, eliciting applause from witnesses on the ground.

Rooftop rescues are not uncommon for curious canines. Firefighters in Nanticoke, Pa., detailed an incident last year when they were called to rescue the same dog from the same roof twice in the span of a single hour.