Home / Odd News

Loose moose runs through city, visits dog park

By Ben Hooper Contact the Author   |  April 20, 2018 at 2:24 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 20 (UPI) -- A loose moose that ran through a Canadian city and joined the canines running at a local dog park was tranquilized and removed, police said.

Saskatoon Police said officers worked with Ministry of Environment personnel to capture the moose, which was first reported running loose in the city at about 7:25 a.m. Friday.

The moose was seen resting in an alleyway before running into Pierre Radisson Park. The animal splashed in puddles at the park before jumping a fence into a dog park, where some canines were playing.

Police said the moose left the park and ran through multiple neighborhoods before being knocked unconscious by a tranquilizer dart at about 10 a.m.

Officials said the moose would be released back into the wild once the effects of the tranquilizer wear off.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Great white shark swims up to family's boat, bites motor Great white shark swims up to family's boat, bites motor
Large alligator found swimming in Florida resident's pool Large alligator found swimming in Florida resident's pool
Cowboy on jet ski lassos bison struggling to swim in bay Cowboy on jet ski lassos bison struggling to swim in bay
Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son Michigan family welcomes 14th consecutive son
Man collects second $1 million lottery prize this year Man collects second $1 million lottery prize this year
Photos