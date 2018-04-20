Loose moose runs through city, visits dog park

April 20 (UPI) -- A loose moose that ran through a Canadian city and joined the canines running at a local dog park was tranquilized and removed, police said.

Saskatoon Police said officers worked with Ministry of Environment personnel to capture the moose, which was first reported running loose in the city at about 7:25 a.m. Friday.

The moose was seen resting in an alleyway before running into Pierre Radisson Park. The animal splashed in puddles at the park before jumping a fence into a dog park, where some canines were playing.

Police said the moose left the park and ran through multiple neighborhoods before being knocked unconscious by a tranquilizer dart at about 10 a.m.

Officials said the moose would be released back into the wild once the effects of the tranquilizer wear off.