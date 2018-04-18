Ice falls from truck's roof, smashes SUV's windshield

April 18 (UPI) -- A Vermont driver's dashboard camera captured the moment a large piece of ice fell off the top of a truck and shattered his windshield.

Todd Herrington said he was driving his SUV to work at about 8 a.m. Monday on Route 117 in Essex when the piece of ice fell from a semi truck across the road and flew into his windshield.

"It shattered. If there was a passenger in my passenger seat, they would've been covered with glass," Herrington told WHDH-TV.

Herrington's wife, Erin, posted the footage to Facebook.

"It could have been so much worse and even resulted in a deadly outcome," Erin Herrington told WNNE-TV. "We feel that spreading awareness of this danger is the most important thing to come out of this incident."

The Herringtons said the footage helped them identify the company that operates the tractor-trailer. They said the company has been helpful to them.

"It was surreal. It's hard to believe it happened to me," Todd Herrington said.