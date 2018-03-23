Home / Odd News

Agitated moose shatters driver's windshield

By Ben Hooper  |  March 23, 2018 at 3:14 PM
March 23 (UPI) -- A man in Norway who attempted to guide a young moose off the road ended up with a shattered windshield when the animal became annoyed.

The video, filmed this week, shows the man following the moose on a road in Baerum.

The man attempts to guide the moose out of the road, but the animal instead continues to move forward on the paved path.

The video shows the moose eventually become agitated at the approaching vehicle and jump up on the hood, shattering the windshield with its hooves.

The man said the moose fled the area after breaking the glass.

