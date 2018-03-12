Home / Odd News

Moose pokes nose in through woman's open sliding door

By Ben Hooper  |  March 12, 2018 at 2:31 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 12 (UPI) -- An Alberta woman whose house has repeatedly been visited by a female moose captured video of the massive animal trying to push its way into her home.

Sandra Forbes captured video when the female moose pushed its snout in through her open sliding glass door in an apparent attempt to get inside the home in the Biggar Heights Bay area of Calgary.

Forbes, who said the moose has been a regular visitor during the past three years, patted the moose on the snout and politely asked the animal to get her "nose out" of the doorway.

The moose concedes to Forbes' gentle prodding and goes outside, allowing the woman to close the door.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Curious quokka licks cyclist's pedals in Western Australia Curious quokka licks cyclist's pedals in Western Australia
Truck loses, drags two wheels on Oregon road Truck loses, drags two wheels on Oregon road
Man follows mother's advice to win $100,000 lottery prize Man follows mother's advice to win $100,000 lottery prize
IHOP announces breakfast-themed PancakeWear clothing line IHOP announces breakfast-themed PancakeWear clothing line
Cat credited with rescuing Pennsylvania couple from fire Cat credited with rescuing Pennsylvania couple from fire