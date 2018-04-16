Flying tire crashes into moving car's windshield

April 16 (UPI) -- A Chinese driver's dashboard camera captured the moment a tire that fell from a semi truck crashed into the car's windshield.

The video shows the car traveling on a road in Jingmen City, Hubei Province, when a flying tire suddenly appears from off-camera and crashes into the windshield.

Police said the tire was being transported on a semi truck and fell off because the load was not properly secured. The truck driver was issued a fine.

The driver of the car walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, police said.